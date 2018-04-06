Buhari jets out of Abuja — Nigeria Today

Buhari jets out of Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday jetted out of the nation’s capital, Abuja. He traveled to his hometown, Daura, Katsina state, to condole with the people on the passing of Senator Mustapha Bukar. Bukar, 63, who was representing Katsina North in the Senate, died on Wednesday after a brief illness. The President will be back to […]

