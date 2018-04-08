Buhari Jets Out To UK On Monday — Nigeria Today

Buhari Jets Out To UK On Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Nigeria for an official visit to the UK on Monday, his media office has said. The date of his return has not been fixed. More details later ………
The post Buhari Jets Out To UK On Monday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!