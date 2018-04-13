Buhari Media Support Group Wants Deji Adeyanju Arrested For Alleged Sedition — Nigeria Today

Buhari Media Support Group Wants Deji Adeyanju Arrested For Alleged Sedition

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG), a strategic support platform for President Muhammadu Buhari, has called for the arrest and interrogation activist, Mr. Deji Adeyanju, Convener, Concerned Nigerians, for alleged sedition.

The BMSG alleged that the offence was committed by Mr. Adeyanju when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a current affairs programme on Channels TV, on Tuesday.

The BMSG, in a statement signed by Messrs. Austin Braimoh and Cassidy Madueke, Chairman and Secretary respectively, claimed that Mr. Adeyanju said President Buhari was immediately taken to a hospital after he landed in the United Kingdom. The group said such statements are capable of inciting unrest in the country.

“Deji Adeyanju is notorious for his mischief and falsehood. He does this deliberately to incite the public. He is also known for his media consultancy with the Islamic Movement of Nigeria on whose platform he has called for civil unrest across the country against the government.

“He has also taken to the social media several times to make completely false statements against the government, most times implicitly calling for anarchy,” said BMSG.

The group called on all security agencies to quickly compel Mr. Adeyanju to provide evidence in support of his numerous inciting claims. It equally stated that people like Mr Adeyanju are responsible for disharmony in the country. BMSG advised members of the public to ignore comments made by Mr Adeyanju, whom it described as an “agent provocateur” and an enemy of the nation.

Buhari Media Support Group Wants Deji Adeyanju Arrested For Alleged Sedition

