Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Abuja House, London. The Presidency had said Buhari who travelled to the British capital on Monday would be holding a series of meetings with some …
Archbishop of Canterbury: Journalists are 'indispensable' to modern Britain
Buhari Receives Archbishop Of Canterbury In London
In London, Muslim Buhari receives his bishop friend: the Archbishop of Canterbury
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!