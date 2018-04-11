 Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury – The Punch

Buhari meets Archbishop of Canterbury
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at the Abuja House, London. The Presidency had said Buhari who travelled to the British capital on Monday would be holding a series of meetings with some
