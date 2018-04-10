Buhari never promised to rule for one term – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Buhari never promised to rule for one term – Presidency

The presidency has denied that President Muhammadu Buhari promised to rule for only for one term.

Senior Special adviser to the President on media Femi Adesina, while speaking to journalists on a TV program said the president only made the comments way back in 2011 in an election he lost.

According to Mr. Adeshina, President Buhari was misquoted in that regard as his 2015 presidential victory was not applicable to the said comment.

“If there is anything on record like that, it is a misquote because I was with him in South Africa when that issue came when he said, oh, he wished he had become president at the time he was a military governor that he would have done a lot for Nigeria.

“And the other happened in 2011. When he was running in 2011 he said, yes he would be a president for one term. But did he win in that year, no.

“The victory came in 2015. So, that being quoted in 2011 is not applicable again because he did not win that year,” Adesina said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had yesterday during the National Executive Council NEC meeting of the All Progressives Congress APC declared his intention to seek re-election in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

