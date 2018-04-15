 Buhari orders defence ministry to rehabilitate barracks nationwide - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari orders defence ministry to rehabilitate barracks nationwide – The Punch

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Buhari orders defence ministry to rehabilitate barracks nationwide
The Punch
President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a directive to the Ministry of Defence to commence the rehabilitation of military barracks nationwide under the Barracks Intervention Project. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mrs. Nuratu
US military strengthens relations with Nigerian NavyNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.