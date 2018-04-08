Buhari, Osinbajo get ultimatum to disclose running cost — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Osinbajo get ultimatum to disclose running cost

Aides of Senators, Reps under the aegis of the Conference of National Assembly Legislative Aides (CONASSLA), have asked President Muhmmadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to make their running cost public. CONASSLA, a forum of current and former aides to members of the national assembly, asked the Presidency, the Minister of Finance, the […]

