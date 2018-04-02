Buhari presiding over most corrupt govt in Nigeria’s history – Fayose — Nigeria Today

Buhari presiding over most corrupt govt in Nigeria’s history – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria and protecting looters of the country’s commonwealth. He said “Nigerians have seen through their deceit and will no longer buy that fake image of integrity they are trying to sell”. The […]

Buhari presiding over most corrupt govt in Nigeria’s history – Fayose

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

