Buhari presiding over most corrupt govt in Nigeria’s history – Fayose — Nigeria Today

Buhari presiding over most corrupt govt in Nigeria’s history – Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari was presiding over the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria and protecting looters of the country’s commonwealth. He said “Nigerians have seen through their deceit and will no longer buy that fake image of integrity they are trying to sell”. The […]
