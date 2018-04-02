Buhari reacts to death of Winnie Mandela — Nigeria Today

Buhari reacts to death of Winnie Mandela

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing away of South-African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a huge loss to Africa. The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that Winnie Mandela was “a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch […]

Buhari reacts to death of Winnie Mandela

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

