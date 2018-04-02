 Buhari reacts to death of Winnie Mandela — Nigeria Today
Buhari reacts to death of Winnie Mandela

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the passing away of South-African anti-apartheid icon, Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as a huge loss to Africa. The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted that Winnie Mandela was “a woman of uncommon determination, steadfastness and perseverance who held aloft the torch […]

