Buhari rejoices with Ayo Adebanjo at 90 — Nigeria Today

Buhari rejoices with Ayo Adebanjo at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated elder statesman and legal luminary, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on his 90th birthday. Buhari, in a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday joined family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the elder statesman. He thanked God for the grace that had taken Adebanjo to this landmark age.

