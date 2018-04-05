Buhari releases $1 billion to battle insurgency — Nigeria Today

Buhari releases $1 billion to battle insurgency

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of $1 billion to fight insecurity.

The National Economic Council (NEC) approved the spending last December.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali said: “What I can add, after all that I have said is to inform you that of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion.”

Stressing that the meeting was a normal meeting of security agencies in the country, he said it discussed the activities affecting most of the states in the federation, including Taraba, Zamfara and other states.

On what to expect after the deployment in Zamfara, he said: “Well, as usual, we have operationalised a division in Sokoto. There will be a Brigade in Katsina and another Brigade in Zamfara that will take care of security situation in that area.

“Of course, the strength of security personnel has increased including the Air Force additional quick response group; they have added enough manpower in that area.”

On how soon the remaining Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, would be released, he said: “Well, we are making all available efforts to see that the girl is returned safely.”

The post Buhari releases $1 billion to battle insurgency appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

