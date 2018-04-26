 Buhari Reveals What Will End Herdsmen Killings — Nigeria Today
Buhari Reveals What Will End Herdsmen Killings

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday blamed the non-implementation of two ECOWAS protocols on free movement of persons, goods and services for the lingering herders and farmers conflicts in West Africa. Buhari said this while declaring open the ECOWAS Ministerial Meeting on Conflicts between Herders and Farmers in the region organised in partnership with the countries’ […]

