Buhari reveals why Rev Fathers, 17 others were killed by herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

Buhari reveals why Rev Fathers, 17 others were killed by herdsmen in Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Tuesday’s killing of priests and other Christians at a Catholic Church in Benue State. DAILY POST reports that Rev Fathers Gor Joseph and Felix, were on Tuesday murdered, after suspected herdsmen attacked their village. In his reaction, Buhari stated that, “it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict […]

Buhari reveals why Rev Fathers, 17 others were killed by herdsmen in Benue

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

