 Buhari says many Nigerian youth are lazy; Arsène Wenger bows out #MerciArsene | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week — Nigeria Today
Buhari says many Nigerian youth are lazy; Arsène Wenger bows out #MerciArsene | See our top 10 viral tweets from last week

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Buhari

Viral tweets just make Twitter utterly delightful; so we thought to curate our top 10 (there’s a bonus and then some) from last week. Some of the tweets will have you shedding a tear; others will make you bowl over with laughter; altogether they’ll give you an idea about what Twitter talked about during the week.

Based on ‘popular’ demand.

Lazily selling Amala

Lazy Nigerian Youth now President?

Lazy Nigerian Lawmakers?

Lazy Nigerian Youth? South Africans Know better

Ideally…

But he was being himself?

No be today e start

Missed Opportunity

You had chicken, now we are shrinking chicks

The Mace

Cops Focused

THERE’S MORE

The Exodus

View from the top

90s seem so long ago now

Should have been at Coachella

Ki-lO-De

“I set records”

Ability

Finally…

He lives a winner

Adieu Avicii

 

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

