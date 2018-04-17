Buhari should be ashamed to talk of 2nd term– =Ex-diplomat — Nigeria Today

Buhari should be ashamed to talk of 2nd term– =Ex-diplomat

*He has failed woefully

*OBJ, IBB, Danjuma, others advised him but he is adamant

Former Ambassador to Mexico and Canada, Professor Iorwuese Hagher, has described the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to contest for a second term as ‘political terrorism’, even as he noted that he has failed to execute his campaign promises.

“Buhari has been a very incompetent president and the fact that he has declared that he wants to run again is a clear act of intimidation.

“I, Obasanjo, Babangida and a host of others including Danjuma had advised him not to contest and leave a legacy and peaceful society or be regarded as somebody who killed democracy and promoted genocide, but it is apparent that he chose the latter”, Hagher said.

Hagher, who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, explained that the president is handling the affairs of the country as if it does not matter what the people are saying, adding that he is behaving like a ‘civilian dictator’.

The ex-diplomat, who is also eyeing the number seat in 2019, said Nigeria is gradually degenerating into a state of collapse and needs leadership with the necessary political will to save it.

“We are in a state of total collapse in this country. There is nowhere in the country where we do not have increasing cases of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“People are killed at will and there is no solution to the murders that are taking place, nobody is held accountable. Security agencies are compromised and criminals work in tandem with them. We have reached a state of paralysis.

“But we don’t want a breakdown scenario. We don’t want a chaos scenario. We want a determined leadership that will construct, one that has been involved in nation building.

“He promised that he will eliminate corruption, but Transparency International told us that Nigeria has never been corrupt as it is today and most pathetically, he does not have the disposition, willpower nor the kind of empathy that a president should have’’.

Hagher noted that his decision to contest for the position of president is to restructure Nigeria and make it a better place.

“If I am made the president, I will give Nigerians brand new infrastructure befitting of a 21st century country, which in 2050 will be the third largest country on earth. It is not too far from now, we should start planning for that,” he said.

