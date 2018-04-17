Buhari should be ashamed to talk of 2nd term– Ex-diplomat — Nigeria Today

Buhari should be ashamed to talk of 2nd term– Ex-diplomat
Former Ambassador
to Mexico and Canada,
Professor Iorwuese Hagher,
has described the declaration
of President Muhammadu
Buhari to contest for a second
term as ‘political terrorism’,
even as he noted that he has
failed to execute his campaign
promises.
“Buhari has been a very
incompetent president and the
fact that he has declared that
he wants to run again is a clear
act of intimidation.
“I, Obasanjo, Babangida
and a host of others including
Danjuma had advised him
not to contest and leave a
legacy and peaceful society
or be regarded as somebody
who killed democracy and
promoted genocide, but it is
apparent that he chose the
latter”, Hagher said.
Hagher, who spoke to
newsmen in Makurdi, the
Benue State capital, explained that the president is handling
the affairs of the country as if
it does not matter what the
people are saying, adding
that he is behaving like a
‘civilian dictator’.
The ex-diplomat, who
is also eyeing the number
seat in 2019, said Nigeria is
gradually degenerating into
a state of collapse and needs
leadership with the necessary
political will to save it.
“We are in a state of total
collapse in this country. There
is nowhere in the country
where we do not have
increasing cases of armed
robbery and kidnapping.
“People are killed at will
and there is no solution to the
murders that are taking place,
nobody is held accountable.
Security agencies are
compromised and criminals
work in tandem with them.
We have reached a state of
paralysis.
“But we don’t want a
breakdown scenario. We
don’t want a chaos scenario.
We want a determined
leadership that will construct,
one that has been involved in
nation building.
“He promised that he will
eliminate corruption, but
Transparency International
told us that Nigeria has
never been corrupt as it is
today and most pathetically,
he does not have the
disposition, willpower nor
the kind of empathy that a
president should have’’.
Hagher noted that his
decision to contest for the
position of president is to
restructure Nigeria and
make it a better place.
“If I am made the
president, I will give
Nigerians brand new
infrastructure befitting of a
21st century country, which
in 2050 will be the third
largest country on earth. It
is not too far from now, we
should start planning for
that,” he said.
