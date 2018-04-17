Buhari should be ashamed to talk of 2nd term– Ex-diplomat — Nigeria Today

Buhari should be ashamed to talk of 2nd term– Ex-diplomat

Former Ambassador

to Mexico and Canada,

Professor Iorwuese Hagher,

has described the declaration

of President Muhammadu

Buhari to contest for a second

term as ‘political terrorism’,

even as he noted that he has

failed to execute his campaign

promises.

“Buhari has been a very

incompetent president and the

fact that he has declared that

he wants to run again is a clear

act of intimidation.

“I, Obasanjo, Babangida

and a host of others including

Danjuma had advised him

not to contest and leave a

legacy and peaceful society

or be regarded as somebody

who killed democracy and

promoted genocide, but it is

apparent that he chose the

latter”, Hagher said.

Hagher, who spoke to

newsmen in Makurdi, the

Benue State capital, explained that the president is handling

the affairs of the country as if

it does not matter what the

people are saying, adding

that he is behaving like a

‘civilian dictator’.

The ex-diplomat, who

is also eyeing the number

seat in 2019, said Nigeria is

gradually degenerating into

a state of collapse and needs

leadership with the necessary

political will to save it.

“We are in a state of total

collapse in this country. There

is nowhere in the country

where we do not have

increasing cases of armed

robbery and kidnapping.

“People are killed at will

and there is no solution to the

murders that are taking place,

nobody is held accountable.

Security agencies are

compromised and criminals

work in tandem with them.

We have reached a state of

paralysis.

“But we don’t want a

breakdown scenario. We

don’t want a chaos scenario.

We want a determined

leadership that will construct,

one that has been involved in

nation building.

“He promised that he will

eliminate corruption, but

Transparency International

told us that Nigeria has

never been corrupt as it is

today and most pathetically,

he does not have the

disposition, willpower nor

the kind of empathy that a

president should have’’.

Hagher noted that his

decision to contest for the

position of president is to

restructure Nigeria and

make it a better place.

“If I am made the

president, I will give

Nigerians brand new

infrastructure befitting of a

21st century country, which

in 2050 will be the third

largest country on earth. It

is not too far from now, we

should start planning for

that,” he said.

