Buhari staged Dapchi abduction to raise campaign funds – Fani Kayode — Nigeria Today

Buhari staged Dapchi abduction to raise campaign funds – Fani Kayode

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of staging the abduction of 110 school girls from the Technical Government College Dapchi, Yobe state, in order to raise funds for his re-election bid in 2019.

FFKs statement was coming on the heels of the controversy being generated by the President’s approval of N360billion naira to the military to purchase equipment for the fight against insurgency.

“It is common knowledge, and I wrote it at the time, that Dapchi had one purpose:it was stage-managed by the govt. to justify the release of yet another $1 billion dollars to “fight Boko Haram.

”Truth is the money will be used, not for Boko Haram, but to fund Buhari’s 2019 re-election campaign,” he wrote on his official twitter handle.

It would be recalled that President Buhari after a meeting with the defence chiefs earlier this week had given approval for the release of $1bn for the purchase of Security equipment to fight Boko Haram and maintain the peace of the country.



