Buhari Support Group to lose office in Akwa Ibom — Nigeria Today

Buhari Support Group to lose office in Akwa Ibom
Barely two days after
inaugurating the National
Committee of Buhari’s Support
Groups, NCBSG, secretariat
in Uyoby the senior special
assistant to the president,
Sen. Ita Enang, on behalf
of President Muhammadu
Buhari, the Uyo Capital City
Development Authority,
UCCDA, an agency of the state
government, has marked the
building for demolition.
The development has raised
concerns from several quarters,
considering the fact that the
NCBSG building, which is
located along Barracks Road, is
the only structure that has been
designated for demolition.
An anonymous source told
newsmen that government
had planned to revoke the
Certificate of Occupancy before
proceeding on demolition of
the structure.
The source condemned the
plan, saying that the move
by the state government
was callous considering the
intensity of reactions that
would follow if the facility was
demolished.
“The Akwa Ibom State
government wants to demolish
the premises. By marking
the building for demolition,
they will soon revoke the
Certificate of Occupancy before
demolishing the building,” he
said.
But the chairman of
UCCDA, Mr Enobong Uwah
told Nigerian Pilot that the
building had been marked for
demolition before now.
Uwah, a former
Commissioner for
Environment, explained that
the owners of the building
were required to furnish the
authority with the Certificate
of Occupancy and other
relevant papers concerning it,
adding that other buildings
in the capital city that did
not meet the requirements of
government were also marked.
It was learnt that the
building, which was a hotel,
has been existing for more than
20 years. Barrack Roads, where
the building is located, is few
metres away from Government
House.
It was further learnt that the
state government had asked
the Commissioner of Police
and the director of Department
of State Services, DSS, to halt
the NCBSG office inauguration
but both security heads were
said to have insisted that they
would provide security during
the event.
