Buhari Threatened With Impeachment Following Purchase Of $462m Jets. — Nigeria Today

Buhari Threatened With Impeachment Following Purchase Of $462m Jets.

Buhari’s purchase of $462m jets for the military has been condemned as an “impeachable offence” according to Members of the House of Representatives. As without appropriation by the National Assembly the purchase wasn’t approved. Buhari is buying 12 Tucano aircraft from the US which will arrive in 2020. The lawmakers were angry when Mr. Yakubu […]

