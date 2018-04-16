Buhari, Tinubu meet in London — Nigeria Today

Buhari, Tinubu meet in London

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.

The President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known on his tweeter handle @BashirAhmad in Abuja.

The presidential aide posted: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives National leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Jagaban) today (yesterday) in London.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President, who is on official visit to the United Kingdom, met on Wednesday with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in London.

The President is also billed to hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister Theresa May before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled for Wednesday till Friday.

A government statement said: “The President will also meet with the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr Ben van Beurden, in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15 billion in Nigeria’s oil industry.

“These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.”

Meetings are also scheduled with some prominent Britons and Nigerians residing in Britain.

