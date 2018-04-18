 Buhari to host ECOWAS conference on farmers/herders clashes - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Buhari to host ECOWAS conference on farmers/herders clashes – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Apr 18, 2018


Buhari to host ECOWAS conference on farmers/herders clashes
President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to declare open on April 26 a conference of the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country. This was disclosed by the Minister of
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

