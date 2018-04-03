Buhari using looters’ list to divert attention from his many scandals – PDP — Nigeria Today

Buhari using looters’ list to divert attention from his many scandals – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday alleged that the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) was using the recently released looters’ list to divert “public discourse from the raging questions on their numerous scandals, manifest sleazes and overall failures in governance.” A statement by PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said the nation had now […]
Buhari using looters’ list to divert attention from his many scandals – PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!