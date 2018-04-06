Buhari visits home of late Senator Bukar — Nigeria Today

Buhari visits home of late Senator Bukar
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of late Sen. Mustafah Bukar, who died on Wednesday in Abuja. The late Senator represented Katsina North Senatorial District. News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Buhari, who arrived at the residence of the late senator as 6:00 pm on Friday, said the deceased was his very […]
