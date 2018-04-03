Buhari will never join issues with Obasanjo – Femi Adesina — Nigeria Today

Buhari will never join issues with Obasanjo – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, special assistant to the President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, has said Buhari will not reply former president Olusegun Obasanjo‘s most recent criticism, The Cable reports. Obasanjo, while hosting the New Nigeria Group in Abeokuta, described the Buhari-led administration as a failure. Adesina, addressing the comments, said Obasanjo was Buhari’s superior in the […]

The post Buhari will never join issues with Obasanjo – Femi Adesina appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

