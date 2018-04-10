 Buhari’s 2019 declaration: Obasanjo, IBB, others are not God – minister — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s 2019 declaration: Obasanjo, IBB, others are not God – minister

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Politics

Mr Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications, says APC’s supporters should not entertain fear that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other ex-military leaders may block President Muhammadu Buhari’s chance of coming back. Shittu, who made the remark on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said since the former Nigerian leaders “are not God, there should be no apprehension’’. Buhari had on Monday declared his intention to seek re-election at the closed-door meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party in Abuja.

