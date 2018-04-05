 Buhari’s administration is “God sent” – Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s administration is “God sent” – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed , has said the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration is “God sent.” He noted that the administration has achieved much in less than three years, saying , “ We are proud of our records . It does not matter what the naysayers are saying.” He added […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

