Buhari’s administration is “God sent” – Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s administration is “God sent” – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed , has said the President Muhammadu Buhari – led administration is “God sent.” He noted that the administration has achieved much in less than three years, saying , “ We are proud of our records . It does not matter what the naysayers are saying.” He added […]

The post Buhari’s administration is “God sent” – Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

