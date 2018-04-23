Buhari's APC promised to create 3m jobs but 3years after no job has been provided – Fayose - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s APC promised to create 3m jobs but 3years after no job has been provided – Fayose – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari's APC promised to create 3m jobs but 3years after no job has been provided – Fayose
Vanguard
Okada riders endorses Kolapo for governor. Jonathan to Commission Ekiti first flyover. The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called on Nigerian youths to vote for only those who share their believes, aspirations and concerns and vote out the …
Ekiti 2018: Fayose warns corps members against rigging of July poll
Governor Fayose: Nigerian youths best in the world
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!