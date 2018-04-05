Buhari's Approval Of $1billion For Acquiring Weapon - Reno Omokri Reacts — Nigeria Today

Everybody is shocked when the news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of a whooping One Billions USD (1 Billion Dollars) for acquiring weapons to defeat Boko Haram and some other security challenges Nigeria is currently facing hit the airwaves since the government claimed earlier that the insurgent group, Boko Haram has been totally defeated.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose was the first to raise the alarm, claiming that the money he approved is definitly for the upcoming 2019 presidential election. However, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed concern on what he thinks is the the joke of the century. In a tweet via his Twitter handle, he said..

See his tweet below and people’s reactions..

I laugh when President Buhari says he wants to spend $1 billion on weapon to defeat Boko Haram. Boko Haram is an ideology. Guns can never defeat an ideology. Only a superior ideology can. By not building a single school in 3 years the Buhari FG is not different from Boko Haram.