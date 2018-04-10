 Buhari’s bid for 2019 best for Nigeria – A’Ibom APC — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Buhari’s bid for 2019 best for Nigeria – A’Ibom APC

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Mr Edet Bassey, Akwa Ibom  Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Buhari’s declaration of intention for 2019 is the best thing that has happened to the country in recent times. Bassey told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday that the president had given the country a direction for Nigerians […]

The post Buhari’s bid for 2019 best for Nigeria – A’Ibom APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.