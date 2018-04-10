Buhari’s declaration: Agbakoba foresees upsets in 2019 — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s declaration: Agbakoba foresees upsets in 2019

A leader of the National Intervention Movement (NIM) Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) on Tuesday said there could be “upsets” in next year’s general elections.

Reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek to re-election, Agbakoba told The Nation that it was within the President’s rights to do so.

He said it was left for Nigerians to decide if the President deserves a second term.

On what he thought about Buhari’s declaration, Agbakoba said: “It’s his constitutional entitlement but what really matters is whether this means he will be re-elected is an entirely different matter as this will be decided by Nigerians.”

Agbakoba, a civil rights activist and former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president, said discussions were ongoing with a view to presenting a credible candidate who can match Buhari.

He predicted that next year’s general elections would be competitive.

On whether there is a credible candidate who can successfully challenge Buhari, Agbakoba said: “That’s to be taken for granted.”

He added: “I am aware there are massive consultations and alignments underway throughout Nigeria and very credible candidates will emerge to make the elections competitive and with strong possibility for upsets across Nigeria.”

Another activist lawyer, Mr Toluwani Adebiyi, said Buhari’s decision to seek reelection was “good for Nigeria”.

According to him, the President’s honesty and discipline make him the best candidate, adding that a victory for the opposition party would take Nigeria backwards.

Adebiyi said: “Buhari’s second coming is good for Nigeria. There are two things he possesses: discipline and honesty, rare qualities in present Nigeria Leaders. We need them and we will continue to need them.

“No doubt he has made some economic restructuring and diversification, benefits of which may not manifest until later years.

“Let him come back to reap and use what he had sowed and the looted money he had recovered for the betterment of Nigeria.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming back will only be to loot/waste the money recovered. It will be a reign of revenge.

“Honesty and discipline cannot be acquired; they are inborn. No PDP leader has such qualities. They will only take us back and down the drain in a despicable form that Nigeria may never find recovery.”

