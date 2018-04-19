Buhari's gaffes from abroad — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s gaffes from abroad

First off, let me put on record that I am what you can refer to as a Nigerian youth, which, technically speaking, places me in the category of the people President Muhammadu Buhari recently slated before an international audience.

He said a lot of us have not been to school. There is no lie about that. The statistics are there for all to see. But to say the youths of this country sit on their lazy behinds, “do nothing” and expect the government to provide all of our needs is perhaps the biggest slight to every hardworking, resourceful, young Nigerian who hustles every day in Aba, Alaba, and Lagos traffic [and elsewhere], as well as those who have dedicated their lives to creating innovative technologies, products and services in and outside of the country.

But the latest comment is not anything new. It was not yesterday that the president would choose to cast the same people that gave him the mandate to lead in bad light before an international audience.

In 2016, Buhari told UK’s Daily Telegraph that Nigerians’ penchant for criminality has made them unworthy of acceptance in Europe and the United States.

Read More: Buhari under fire for saying youths want everything free

“Some Nigerians claim is that life is too difficult back home, but they have also made it difficult for Europeans and Americans to accept them because of the number of Nigerians in prisons all over the world accused of drug trafficking or human trafficking,” he said.

And later that year came the famous the “the other room” comment.

“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room,” he said during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The comment literally reduced his wife to being just that – a wife who is good only to keep his belly full and satisfy his sexual needs.

I don’t expect President Buhari not to make another ludicrous statement before the general elections in 2019, especially if he has the chance to speak to a foreign press. Even if he does, it may not have any significant impact on the outcome of the elections just as I don’t expect a large percentage of the Nigerian youths to still remember the latest insult from him.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

