Buhari’s Ghadaffi comment: Presidency hits back at critics — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s Ghadaffi comment: Presidency hits back at critics

THE Presidency said yesterday that the criticism trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent comment on the killings by herdsmen is aimed at demeaning, de-marketing and demonising him ahead of next year’s election.

Buhari, while meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London on Wednesday, had spoken on the likely impact of gunmen trained by former Libyan leader, Muammar Ghadaffi, on the killings by herdsmen in Nigeria.

Some critics took that to mean that the President said Ghadaffi armed the herdsmen who have been on the rampage in the country.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, declared yesterday that such critics “have virtually flown off the handle, ululating as if wailing was going out of fashion.”

Adesina, writing on his Facebook wall, said: “They twisted the meaning of Mr. President’s words (yes, some people twist everything, even the words of God; 2 Peter:3, 15,16). They claimed he was blaming Ghadaffi, long dead, for the killings in Nigeria.

“But let’s see the vacuousness and intellectual laziness in the twist they have given what President Buhari said, out of sheer malice and evil hearts. Sadly, even a Senator was involved in the sickening display of poisonous heart. That’s what you get when small minds get into high places.”

“Here’s what Mr President told Archbishop Justin Welby: ‘The problem is even older than us. It has always been there but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region. These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Ghadaffi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms.

‘We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram. Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons. The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions. The problem is even older than us,’ said President Buhari.

“If anybody is not challenged with a simple understanding of English language, does this mean pre-Ghadaffi? The former Libyan leader was born in 1942, and killed in October 2011, making him 69 years old at the time of his death.

“So, did he cause clashes between farmers and herdsmen, which the President said was older than most living Nigerians? Only rabidly mischievous minds can conceive such.

“It has always been there, but now made worse…’If you say something has been exacerbated by a factor, does it mean such factor is the cause? Simply illogical.

“The President talked about the influx of militia trained, armed and used by Gaddafi, who now dispersed into different countries, including possibly Nigeria, after the Libyan strongman’s death.

“Are some people claiming ignorance of such development, despite it being global knowledge? So deep must be the ignorance of such people. Simple research will show them the Libyan influence on proliferation of small arms all over Africa, after Gaddafi’s death.

“The President then talked about the herdsmen we used to know, who carried just sticks, and at worst a cutlass, saying those armed with sophisticated weapons were unknown to this clime. Is that not true?

“If herdsmen have suddenly turned murderous in a country, it calls for all sorts of interrogation, including intellectual, as to what may have gone wrong. The causes could be multifarious. And solutions must be jointly proffered.

“A President has sensitive security reports available to him. President Buhari gave another vista from which the herdsmen/farmers clashes could be considered, but rather than be reflective and do critical interrogation, the wailers engaged in their pastime: they began to wail, including senators and people who should naturally be level-headed and examine issues dispassionately. Very sorry.

“But we are working on solutions, President Buhari told the cleric. They ignored that. It holds no meaning for them. They are interested in problems, not solutions. Problems serve their pernicious interests more. Pity!

“That is what hatred does to the heart. It stunts the mind and poisons the soul. Such heart plays petty partisan and divisive politics with every matter. It is what President Buhari at that meeting called ‘irresponsible politics’. And as we head for general elections next year, much more of it would be seen, except such people reform, and put on their thinking caps.

“The tendency now is to twist and slant every word from President Buhari in the negative, all in a bid to demean, de-market, and demonise him, and make him unattractive to the electorate. But those who do it are to be pitied. Sensible Nigerians know what the President is doing for the country, and would queue behind him at the polls next year. At the end of it all, the detractors would be holding the short ends of the stick and looking small, forlorn and disconsolate. Where would they then hide their faces?”

Senator Eyinaya Abaribe had sparked an uproar in the Senate on Thursday when he called President Buhari incompetent for ‘blaming’ the incessant attacks in parts of the country by herders on militias trained by Ghadaffi.

Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vehemently protested the statement, shouting ‘point of order’.

The post Buhari’s Ghadaffi comment: Presidency hits back at critics appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

