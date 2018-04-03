Buhari’s Government Is A Failure- Obasanjo, Presidency Responds — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s Government Is A Failure- Obasanjo, Presidency Responds

Femi Adesina, the Special adviser to the President on Media and publicity has responded to claims made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Buhari’s government is a failure. Obasanjo had made these remarks stating that Buhari did not understand internal politics and he also called on the APC to stop moaning about the challenges it […]

The post Buhari’s Government Is A Failure- Obasanjo, Presidency Responds appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

