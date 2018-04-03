 Buhari’s Government Is A Failure- Obasanjo, Presidency Responds — Nigeria Today
Buhari’s Government Is A Failure- Obasanjo, Presidency Responds

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Femi Adesina, the Special adviser to the President on Media and publicity has responded to claims made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Buhari’s government is a failure. Obasanjo had made these remarks stating that Buhari did not understand internal politics and he also called on the APC to stop moaning about the challenges it […]

