Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s Re-election Bid, Indication Of ‘Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,’ Says IPOB – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Buhari's Re-election Bid, Indication Of 'Goodwill For Lovers Of Freedom,' Says IPOB
SaharaReporters.com
Igbo secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says President Muhammadu Buhari's declaration of intention to seek for re-election in 2019 “portends goodwill for freedom lovers”. IPOB's spokesman, Emma Powerful said that the second term …
IPOB Backs PMB's Re-election As Arewa Youths Kick
It is time to end this disastrous colonial experiment called Nigeria, says IPOB
