Buhari’s re-run bid legitimate, morally right, says Lagos lawmaker — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s re-run bid legitimate, morally right, says Lagos lawmaker
President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid is legitimate, constitutionally and morally right, a Lagos lawmaker, Mr Tunde Braimoh, said on Sunday. “President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek re-election in 2019 is courageous and it is good for consolidation. “The President is enabled by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria of 1999 as amended to contest […]
The post Buhari’s re-run bid legitimate, morally right, says Lagos lawmaker appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
