Buhari's school feeding revolutionises education-Al Jazeera - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s school feeding revolutionises education-Al Jazeera – Daily Trust



Daily Trust Buhari's school feeding revolutionises education-Al Jazeera

Daily Trust

Dozens of children cheer at the Baptist Nursery and Primary School compound in Bode-Ijaiye suburb of Abeokuta city, the capital of Ogun state, as their friends try to outpace each other on a 100-metre dash in a dusty field. Ogun state inter-school …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

