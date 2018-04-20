Buhari’s supporters hold massive rally in UK; endorse him for second term — Nigeria Today

Buhari’s supporters hold massive rally in UK; endorse him for second term

Buhari supporters

Some Nigerians in diaspora have shown massive support for President Muhammadu Buhari who is gunning for a second term in office despite being 75.

These Nigerians staged a rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari and demanded that he continues the progressive change agenda of his government beyond 2019 at the Nigeria House in London, United Kingdom.

The youths branded colourful banners to show their support for President Muhammadu Buhari whose popularity has drastically reduced back home as a result of the fragile local economy and widespread security issues.

According to unconfirmed report, each person was allegedly paid 150 pounds for just two hours to participate in the rally.

See photos below:

