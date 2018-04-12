 Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival - Hollywood Reporter — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival – Hollywood Reporter

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hollywood Reporter

Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival
Hollywood Reporter
The Tribeca Film Festival is almost upon us, set to run April 18-29 in New York City. However, the event will have an added Italian flair thanks to a new partnership with Bulgari, this year's official jewelry sponsor. To celebrate the collaboration
Composer brings hip-hop elements to new doc 'United Skates' at Tribeca Film FestAmsterdam News
"Roll Red Roll" Film About Steubenville Rape to Premiere at Tribeca Film FestivalTeenVogue.com
Tribeca Film Festival Returns April 18Tribeca Trib
TV Fanatic
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.