Bundesliga: Schalke vs Dortmund derby Live on StarTimes Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Bundesliga: Schalke vs Dortmund derby Live on StarTimes Nigeria

With the crowning of Bayern Munich as champions last weekend in Augsburg, live Bundesliga action resumes this weekend on leading Pay Tv operator, StarTimes Nigeria, with a mouthwatering derby clash between Schalke and Dortmund on Sunday by 5:30 PM African Time on StarTimes (Channel 254 and 245).

Dortmund and Schalke treated the world to one of the greatest matches in Bundesliga history when the Royal Blues completed one of sport’s greatest ever comebacks after being 4-0 down at half-time at the Signal Iduna Park.

The archrivals meet for another Revierderby at the Veltins-Arena with the winner having one hand on second place.

Fans will flock to the Veltins-Arena on Sunday, take to their favourite bar stool or ease back into the lazy-boy at home to watch all the drama live and exclusively on StarTimes across the African continent in anticipation of more electric entertainment between these two massive rivals.

The numbers from the reverse fixtures held last November are formidable, the emotions produced among players and fans both frenzied and fraught with fear, depending on which set of colours you identified with.

And the stakes are very, very high. They may only be playing to finish second, but you can bet both of these teams will battle to the bitter end in order to achieve that runners-up spot at each other’s expense.

Schalke hold a one-point advantage; so know the significance of what a win would do for them. Indeed, a fifth consecutive draw between these sides would suffice to keep Domenico Tedesco’s charges ahead.

Facing the team with the second best defensive record in this season’s Bundesliga, Dortmund can counter that by pulling out their Marco Reus card, the 28-year-old is always a threat in this fixture, having scored six times in 12 Revierderbies.

Dortmund will be banking on Belgian striker; Mtchy Batshuayi to score the goals which they hope will lift them to victory against their eternal rivals.

In other games holding this Saturday, and which StarTimes will show live to its customer , Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt, Hertha Berlin confront Cologne, Hoffenheim tackle Hamburg, Stuttgart entertain Hannover while champions , Bayern Munuich will have the opportunity to present the Bundesliga crown to the fans when they host Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Allianz Arena.

Brands and Marketing Director at StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede reinstate the company’s commitment on the continuous broadcast of the Bundesliga games.

“The satisfaction of our subscribers is our greatest joy, we are always on our feet to sustain the good standard we have built over the years. We are currently working so hard to give our subscribers the opportunity to experience more exciting football experience with the World Cup forthcoming in the comfort of their homes”

“As part of our promise to deliver affordable entertainment to every African home, we will ensure that watching the World Cup live and in HD no longer puts a hole in the pocket of Nigerians as it has been over the years”

He added, “All our bouquets will be showing the World Cup for the general entertainment of our subscribers. Non StarTimes subscribers will not be left out of the World Cup frenzy as all 64 matches are also available live and in HD on the StarTimes mobile app available for download from the app store”

StarTimes is a leading digital-TV operator in Africa, covering the entire continent’s population with a massive distribution network of 200 branded halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.

Anthony Nlebem

The post Bundesliga: Schalke vs Dortmund derby Live on StarTimes Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

