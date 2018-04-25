Buratai receives Panel Report on Gen Danjuma claims - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Buratai receives Panel Report on Gen Danjuma claims – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Buratai receives Panel Report on Gen Danjuma claims
The Nation Newspaper
The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, yesterday received the report of an army panel set up to investigate the allegations raised by a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma, on the killings between farmers and Fulani …
Just in: Army to make public report on Danjuma's allegations – Buratai
TY Danjuma's statement: Buratai promises to make report public
Danjuma's claims: Buratai receives panel report on Taraba, says no cover-up
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!