 Burnley 2-1 Leicester: Iheanacho assist could not save Foxes - Fcnaija — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Burnley 2-1 Leicester: Iheanacho assist could not save Foxes – Fcnaija

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Fcnaija

Burnley 2-1 Leicester: Iheanacho assist could not save Foxes
Fcnaija
Burnley defeats Leicester City 2-1 in the week 33 of the Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moore Stadium. Claret two early goals from Chris Wood and Kevin Long were enough to clinch the three points this afternoon, despite a second

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.