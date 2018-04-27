Burundi activist sentenced in absentia - TV360 — Nigeria Today

Burundi activist sentenced in absentia – TV360
Burundi activist sentenced in absentia
Burundian human rights campaigner, Germain Rukuki has been jailed for 32 years for taking part in protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza. The judgement was reportedly in absentia. His defence team are believed to have been absent during the …
