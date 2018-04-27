 Burundi activist sentenced in absentia - TV360 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Burundi activist sentenced in absentia – TV360

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TV360

Burundi activist sentenced in absentia
TV360
Burundian human rights campaigner, Germain Rukuki has been jailed for 32 years for taking part in protests against President Pierre Nkurunziza. The judgement was reportedly in absentia. His defence team are believed to have been absent during the
Burundian activist sentenced to 32 years in prisonAnadolu Agency
Burundi: 32-Year Sentence For Defending Human Rights An Insult To JusticeModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.