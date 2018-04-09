Businesses inside shipping containers to be near Tucson's Mercado San Agustín - Arizona Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Businesses inside shipping containers to be near Tucson’s Mercado San Agustín – Arizona Daily Star
|
Arizona Daily Star
|
Businesses inside shipping containers to be near Tucson's Mercado San Agustín
Arizona Daily Star
A shopping center made from shipping containers will make its grand opening May 5. The center, called the Mercado San Agustín Annex, will be made up of small businesses including restaurants, boutiques and event venues. Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!