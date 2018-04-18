Businessman docked for allegedly parading as king-elect — Nigeria Today

Businessman docked for allegedly parading as king-elect

A 42-year-old businessman, Malumi Ademibo, on Wednesday appeared before an Okitipupa Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State for allegedly misrepresenting himself as king-elect Ademibo, whose address was not mentioned, appeared before Magistrate Banji Ayeomoni. The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, said that the accused falsely paraded himself as the Amapetu-elect of Mahin Kingdom on Jan. 13 at […]

The post Businessman docked for allegedly parading as king-elect appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

