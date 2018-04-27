Businesswoman, 42, docked for allegedly biting neigbour’s lip — Nigeria Today

Businesswoman, 42, docked for allegedly biting neigbour’s lip

For suspecting extra-marital affair with her husband, a 42-year-old businesswoman, Abiodun Rashidat, has bitten a neighbour’s lip, resulting in her arraignment on Friday, at an Epe Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos. The accused is standing trial on a one-count charge bordering on assault, which she denied. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Vincent Ikwuekwe, had told the court that […]

The post Businesswoman, 42, docked for allegedly biting neigbour’s lip appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

