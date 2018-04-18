 Busted! South African Policeman Caught On Tape Planting Gun In A Nigerian’s Car (Watch) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Busted! South African Policeman Caught On Tape Planting Gun In A Nigerian’s Car (Watch)

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in South Africa | 0 comments

South African Policeman Planting Gun Nigerian Car

South African Policeman Planting Gun Nigerian Car. A video recording of A South African Policeman caught trying to plant a gun in a Nigerian man’s car has been making the rounds online. Watch Video below. A South African policeman was caught planting a gun inside a Nigerian man’s car at a mall, last night. The …

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – Busted! South African Policeman Caught On Tape Planting Gun In A Nigerian’s Car (Watch) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.