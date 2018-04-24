 Busted! We’ve Returned Abacha Loot To Nigeria, With Interest – Switzerland (See How Much) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Busted! We’ve Returned Abacha Loot To Nigeria, With Interest – Switzerland (See How Much)

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Swisss Govt. has stated that the Money looted by the Ex Head of State has been refunded with Interest. See How Abacha Loot Switzerland Returned To Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This super post – Busted! We’ve Returned Abacha Loot To Nigeria, With Interest – Switzerland (See How Much) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.