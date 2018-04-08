Buzzing today: Buhari leaves for UK tomorrow, 9th April — Nigeria Today

Buzzing today: Buhari leaves for UK tomorrow, 9th April

According to the federal government, President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow, 9th April travel to London for an official visit. The president during the course of the visit will also hold talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Nigeria-Britain relations.

President @MBuhari is back in Abuja from Katsina, where he spent the weekend. Tomorrow he departs for London on an official visit to the UK, during which he will hold discussions on Nigeria-Britain relations with Prime Minister Theresa May. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) April 8, 2018

No return date has been fixed for the president’s return yet.

