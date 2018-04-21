 Buzzing Today: Buhari returns to Nigeria after UK trip — Nigeria Today
Buzzing Today: Buhari returns to Nigeria after UK trip

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after his over a week official trip to United Kingdom. Mr president flew in, on Saturday and was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by top government officials, including his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Buhari attended the Commonwealth Head of Government meeting, CHOGM and met with Theresa May, UK Prime Minister.

