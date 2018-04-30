Buzzing Today: Davido Fire Shots at Men Afraid to Show Their Love to their Women, Calls Them P**sy — Nigeria Today

Buzzing Today: Davido Fire Shots at Men Afraid to Show Their Love to their Women, Calls Them P**sy

Words on the streets say Davido has been dating his girlfriend Chioma for 5 years. However, we only recently started hearing about Chioma and the relationship became even more real to us, after Davido dedicated a song ‘Flora my Flawa’ to her.

The love Davido has for Chioma is undeniable. Davido doesn’t let a chance to flaunt her on social media slide. Today is Chioma’s birthday and as expected Davido is gushing about his plans for her. The singer took to Twitter to wish her happy birthday as he confronts guys who are afraid to show their love for their women.

Happy birthday Baby girl ! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing — Davido (@iam_Davido) April 29, 2018

So many niggas are in love but they scared to show it ! Y’all pussy! — Davido (@iam_Davido) April 30, 2018

See reactions from fans

I’m totally here for what Davido and chioma have going on I love men that are not afraid to express their feelings for their lady . No need to form — NiieDF (@sheba_xX) April 30, 2018

I also want to show someone's daughter off like Davido is doing to Chioma, i am just waiting to have 2 baby mamas first. — Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) April 30, 2018

Davido actually waited up to 12am to wish her a happy birthday.

A simple gesture that says so much. This should remind you of something:

If you mean a lot to them, they would always make sacrifices and never excuses. pic.twitter.com/hYkiW9tvED — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 30, 2018

You are a Davido in your own lane.

Your partner is your Chioma.

Treat your partner right.

Respect your partner.

Love your partner. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) April 30, 2018

You want the Davido-Chioma kind of love, but do you have Chiomas patience? Won't you make threads if your bF gets a baby mama while in a relationship with u? — Mr. Jack Robinson (@jackdre02) April 30, 2018

Davido will be shopping for Chioma on Snapchat and be like "Y'all boyfriends don't do this for you ?" Unku, please shop for your girlfriend And don't drag us . Plis dear . — Atoke (@thatgoddess____) April 28, 2018

Watching the way Davido's all about Chioma just further reaffirms the fact that when a man is really into you you'll know. Don't stress it sis — King woman (@ElsieMoses_) April 29, 2018

The post Buzzing Today: Davido Fire Shots at Men Afraid to Show Their Love to their Women, Calls Them P**sy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

